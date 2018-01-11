News Arnold continues to eludes police. Here’s why he’s on the Manassas fugitive list
John Anthony Arnold, Jr. is the Manassas City Police Department’s Fugitive of the Week.
The 19-year-old is described as black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was last known to live in Virginia.
Manassas police tell us:
On September 19, 2017 at approximately 3:24 p.m., officers responded to the 9700 block of Clark Pl for a report of an assault. The victim was confronted by the suspect in front of a residence at this location and a physical altercation ensued. The investigation revealed the victim was struck multiple times by the suspect. The suspect fled the area prior to officer arrival. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident does not appear to be random and it is believed the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information on Arnold’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 703-257-8000.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
