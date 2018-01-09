TASER used to subdue man inside Sheetz

From Prince William police:

Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) – On January 7 at 10:39PM, officers responded to the Sheetz located at 11774 Sudley Manor Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a disorderly person. Several callers reported to police that an unknown man was inside the store assaulting citizens and ransacking the business. When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect inside of the store, they determined that the man was under the influence of a narcotic. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he resisted and a struggle ensued. Officers deployed a TASER and the accused was eventually subdued and detained with the assistance of multiple officers. The accused was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries then taken to the Adult Detention Center. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Stewart Lewis SKINNER, was charged.

Arrested on January 8:

Stewart Lewis SKINNER, 47, of 13210 Farmview Rd in Nokesville

Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on a LEO, 1 count of felony destruction of property, 4 counts of assault & battery, 1 count of disorderly conduct, 1 count of intoxicated in public, and 1 count of obstruction of justice

Court Date: February 8, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond