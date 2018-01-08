VDOT warns of slick roads Tuesday morning

Transportation officials tell us that they expect tonight’s freezing rain and rain will refreeze overnight.

From the Virginia Department of Transportation:

FAIRFAX—(7:30 p.m.) As temperatures drop tonight, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will remain on duty to treat roads through some final bands of predicted sleet and freezing rain that will create icy conditions. VDOT offers the following reminders for drivers overnight and Tuesday morning:

Trucks will continue to treat any wet pavement with salt and/or sand. Give them plenty of room to work. Even previously treated roads will become slick quickly with low pavement temperatures.

Stay tuned to the National Weather Service’s forecast and Winter Weather Advisory statements.

If conditions are icy, delay trips or allow plenty of extra time and reduce speeds significantly. Take it slow on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and other known trouble spots.

The sun returns on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s — a far cry from where we’ve been in with temperatures in the single digits. Get ready for temperatures in the low 60s — yes 60s — with showers on Friday.