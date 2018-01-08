News Updated: Icy threat prompt public schools to close early Monday
Prince William County Public Schools will close three hours early today. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. SACC will be closed today.
The school division said it will attempt to serve lunches.
The decision to close early comes as a winter weather advisory will go into effect today at 3 o’clock this afternoon.
From the National Weather Service:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…A wintry mix with freezing rain and sleet is expected. The ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. A light glaze of ice is expected.
* WHERE…The Washington DC metropolitan area, and northern Piedmont and central foothills of Virginia.
* WHEN…From 3 PM to 9 PM EST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even if air temperatures rise above freezing, the ground and other surfaces are still extremely cold due to the recent Arctic blast. This increases the likelihood of a glaze of ice on surfaces.
Prince William County Public Schools opened on time today while Stafford County Public Schools delayed its opening by two hours, and Fairfax Loudoun, and Fauquier schools closed today.
Updated 11:48 a.m
Stafford County students will also get an early day today,
From the school division:
All Stafford County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early due to impending weather conditions. Stafford County is currently under a Weather Advisory. All after school and evening activities are canceled. Afternoon preschool classes are canceled.
Dismissal time for Head Start students is 12:00p.m.
Dismissal time for Elementary students is 1:40 p.m.
Middle School dismissal time is 12:50 p.m.
High School dismissal time is 12:15p.m.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising
January 7, 2018 Comments off
January 4, 2018 Comments off
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off