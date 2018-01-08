Updated: Icy threat prompt public schools to close early Monday

Prince William County Public Schools will close three hours early today. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. SACC will be closed today.

The school division said it will attempt to serve lunches.

The decision to close early comes as a winter weather advisory will go into effect today at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

From the National Weather Service:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING… * WHAT…A wintry mix with freezing rain and sleet is expected. The ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. A light glaze of ice is expected. * WHERE…The Washington DC metropolitan area, and northern Piedmont and central foothills of Virginia. * WHEN…From 3 PM to 9 PM EST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even if air temperatures rise above freezing, the ground and other surfaces are still extremely cold due to the recent Arctic blast. This increases the likelihood of a glaze of ice on surfaces.

Prince William County Public Schools opened on time today while Stafford County Public Schools delayed its opening by two hours, and Fairfax Loudoun, and Fauquier schools closed today.

Updated 11:48 a.m

Stafford County students will also get an early day today,

From the school division: