Breaking News: School delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018
News
School delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

by Potomac Local on January 8, 2018 at 9:34 pm Leave a Comment

Here’s today’s OPM status. 

The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University. 

This Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir. 

