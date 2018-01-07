Woodbridge volunteers called to four house fires in 36 hours

Volunteer firefighters in Woodbridge have been busy over the past two days putting out house fires.

The fires started Thursday night and continued through Friday evening at locations in eastern Prince William County.

At least two are displaced, and the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fires.

The fires come as artic temperatures gripped the region. Wind chill advisories have been posted for days while low-temperature records were broken at Dulles and BWI airports.

Dulles https://t.co/oEOLdQzcaU, and BWI https://t.co/VzalUmZstb, both broke their low temperature record for the day. DCA did not, but had their first single digit morning since Feb 20 2015. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 7, 2018

Here are the details, as provided by the OWL Volunteer Fire Department, of the unusual number of recent house fires:

Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 — 8 p.m.

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 1445 California Street. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported visible smoke from the front door of the home. The fire was quickly located in the basement and was under control within 10 minutes. Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident. No one was injured. One family was displaced. Red Cross was called in. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 — 6 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 12120 Fort Craig Drive, Lake Ridge. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported visible fire from the front door of the home. The fire was quickly located in the kitchen and was under control within 10 minutes. Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident. No one was injured. One family was displaced. The family dog was found safe but the cat could not be revived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 — 6:08 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse fire at 2560 Chadwick Court in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke from the front of the townhouse. As crews entered through the front door they found fire on the first floor. The fire was contained to the kitchen and was knocked down within 10 minutes. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWCDF&R, responded to the incident. One family was displaced.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 — 4:45 a.m.