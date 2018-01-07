News Woodbridge volunteers called to four house fires in 36 hours
Volunteer firefighters in Woodbridge have been busy over the past two days putting out house fires.
The fires started Thursday night and continued through Friday evening at locations in eastern Prince William County.
At least two are displaced, and the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fires.
The fires come as artic temperatures gripped the region. Wind chill advisories have been posted for days while low-temperature records were broken at Dulles and BWI airports.
Dulles https://t.co/oEOLdQzcaU, and BWI https://t.co/VzalUmZstb, both broke their low temperature record for the day. DCA did not, but had their first single digit morning since Feb 20 2015.
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 7, 2018
Here are the details, as provided by the OWL Volunteer Fire Department, of the unusual number of recent house fires:
Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 — 8 p.m.
Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 1445 California Street. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported visible smoke from the front door of the home. The fire was quickly located in the basement and was under control within 10 minutes.
Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident. No one was injured. One family was displaced. Red Cross was called in. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.
Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 — 6 a.m.
Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 12120 Fort Craig Drive, Lake Ridge. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported visible fire from the front door of the home. The fire was quickly located in the kitchen and was under control within 10 minutes.
Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident. No one was injured. One family was displaced. The family dog was found safe but the cat could not be revived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.
Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 — 6:08 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse fire at 2560 Chadwick Court in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke from the front of the townhouse.
As crews entered through the front door they found fire on the first floor. The fire was contained to the kitchen and was knocked down within 10 minutes. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWCDF&R, responded to the incident. One family was displaced.
Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 — 4:45 a.m.
Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse fire at 4161 Churchman Way in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported fire from the back of the townhouse.
Crews entered through the front door and found fire in the basement. The fire was contained to the lower level and the was knocked down within 12 minutes. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, and PWCDF&R, responded to the incident. One family was displaced.
OWL VFD is one of the largest and busiest volunteer fire departments in the United States. OWL VFD provides fire suppression, EMS care, and rescue services to 80,000 residents in our 27 square mile area through the operation of three fire stations. OWL volunteer Firefighters and EMTs work the 6 pm to 6 am shift, five days a week, plus 24/7 holidays and weekends.
