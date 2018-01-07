The Annual Joe 15 Blood Drive for Joe Page who would have turned 30 this year

Good Morning Prince William – Happy New Year! Please mark your calendars for Saturday, January 20 when the Annual Joe 15 Blood Drive will be held, 9am to 2pm, at Manassas Church of the Brethren. Not only does this provide life-giving blood for the community, this event also honors the memory of Joseph “Joe” Page, who would have turned 30 this year. Please contact Debbie at debd509@aol.com to schedule an appointment. You can also visit redcrossblood.org/make-donation and enter The Joe 15 Team in the Sponsor Code box.

· Prince William Health District is holding their Community Health Worker (CHW) information & recruitment session on Wednesday, January 10, 10:30am– 1:00pm at 8470 Kao Circle, Manassas 20110. The CHW volunteer program aims at improving health in the community by facilitating access to resources and providing health education. This session will be an opportunity to learn more about the program and go through an onboarding process for anyone interested in joining. Please RSVP to bisrat.tesfagiorgis@vdh.virginia.gov to learn more.

· The wonderful team at Astar Education Institute is searching for families interested in hosting a Chinese high school student January 22 thru February 1. This is a great way to introduce yourself or your family to a different culture and get a taste of hosting without making a long term commitment. All host families will get the opportunity to send their son, daughter or other family member to China for free as part of a culture exchange this summer as a thank you for hosting! Please call (703) 368-6838 for more information on how you can support this opportunity.

· People Incorporated is looking for volunteer tax preparers willing to be certified as an IRS VITA Income Tax Preparer for the 2018 tax season. This special tax preparer assists low-income individuals and families with tax preparation at Saint James Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper Street in Warrenton. Training is required, but you will be helping this vulnerable population navigate through their tax forms and IRS regulations. Volunteer Greeters are also needed to welcome those who visit the site, distribute forms, and create a pleasant atmosphere for the clients. For more information, please call Jeanne at (571) 445-3020 or email jhaley@peopleinc.net.

· The busy team at the SERVE Shelter are looking for volunteers age 18 and up to help with the annual Point in Time Count on January 25, 6:30am-12Noon. This survey provides an annual count of the nation’s unsheltered homeless population, and will focus on Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The survey will be held, rain, snow or shine. Training prior to the survey will be provided. Please contact Julie at jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more information on how to get involved with this important project.

· Serve Our Willing Warriors will be hosting “A Night in Monte Carlo” February 3, 6:30pm-10:30pm at the Piedmont Club. Volunteers are needed to spread the word about the event, collect auction items, help with sponsorships and assist with various tasks the day of the event. Kimberly at kimberly.gaytan@willingwarriors.org is happy to provide more information on this great fundraiser. The agency also has numerous other volunteer opportunities available. It’s a great way to say Thank You to our veterans for their sacrifices, and also help this wonderful organization spread the word on how they support veterans. Please email volunteer@willingwarriors.org or visit willingwarriors.org for more information.

· The good folks at ACTS are in need of volunteer groups (large and small) who can help with various facilities projects such as grounds work, painting and helping their shelter create more space. Volunteers must be at least 16, and this is family friendly! Please contact Tamika at tmartin2@actspwc.us to learn how you can support this agency’s programs.

· The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is in urgent need of volunteers age 55+ to teach 4th grade children the life skills to keep them safe alone and safe at home. Volunteers must be available during school hours. This fun curriculum is very interactive and of course the kids are very fun. Training is provided; please call Jan to learn more at (571) 292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team.

· SERVE Shelter is in need of small volunteer groups (6-8) who can prepare and serve a meal to their shelter residents in February. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Meals needed are February 3 Dinner, February 4 Brunch, February 11 Dinner and February 19 (President’s Day) Brunch and Dinner. Groups have the option to prepare food offsite and deliver, or bring ingredients and prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. Please contact Julie at jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more information on how to provide the homeless with a delicious, home-cooked meal.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.