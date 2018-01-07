The friendly faces of website design, SEO, online advertising

At FreshySites, we’re dedicated to taking our clients’ online presence to the next level through the creation of beautiful, clean and user-friendly websites.

In all we do, we strive to follow an Ethos, made up of seven clear and honest components that define who we are as a company. Our posts over the next few months will serve as an explanation of our Ethos and how we carry this creed out on a daily basis.

Serve the Customer is the first part of our Ethos. Every other part of the FS Ethos, as well as our daily process, flows from this mantra. We recognize that without the members of our client family, we wouldn’t be in business. We want them to know they are our top priority and truly appreciated, through our best-in-industry customer service/support.

This is why our team comes to work each day ready to serve our clients in any way possible, constantly looking for ways to help them and show them how valued they are. Each employee is essential in generating this culture and mindset throughout FS.

We understand that website design, SEO, online advertising, etc. is uncharted territory for many of the businesses, organizations, and nonprofits that we serve. We are the link to this world for our clients who don’t know the ins and outs of the industry as we do.

If you call us or come to our office, you will always be greeted with a friendly, understanding tone or a warm, welcoming smile courtesy of someone who is eager and ready to help you to the best of his/her ability.

FreshySites’ success can be attributed to a lot of things, but predominantly to our team’s attention to the members of our client family – whether that’s staying on the phone and going to a client’s website page by page, responding to countless support emails in a matter of minutes or turning around proposals on the same day.

The fundamentals of good business start with serving the customer. At FreshySites, our Ethos does too. It’s our (not-so-secret) recipe for success 🙂

FreshySites – a regionally focused company with national reach and operations, dedicated to serving our clients.

FreshySites is a fast-growing website design firm dedicated to creating beautiful websites, while consistently delivering best-in-industry customer service and support. Founded in 2011, FreshySites has quickly expanded into the largest in-house WordPress web design shop on the East Coast.

Our Washington D.C. office was founded in 2012 by Vincent Consumano. With additional offices, we have the team, resources and tools to serve our local – and national – clients through website mockups, creative briefs, revision rounds, and Search Engine Optimization audits. FreshySites is determined to take our regional clients’ online presence to the next level, ultimately helping them to grow and thrive. Explore our website to learn more about us, see our portfolio of work and become a part of our client family today!”