News Afternoon ice possible, school delays and closures for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018
A Winter Weather Advisory (blue shading) has been issued for Monday afternoon & evening. Hazard: a glaze of ice from sleet & freezing rain which will cause slippery conditions for the Monday PM commute. A few inches of snow is expected in the mountains. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/DJKuhGsxs2
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 7, 2018
Here’s today’s OPM status.
The Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates from Prince William County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Manassas Park City Public Schools, Northern Virginia Community College, Germanna Community College, George Mason University, Mary Washington University.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocal
This Twitter list below will show closings, delays, and updates posted by local governments in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Dumfries Town, Haymarket Town, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Fort Belvoir.
A Twitter List by PotomacLocalSend news and photos to Potomac Local
