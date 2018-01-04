Three nabbed in October 2017 carjacking in Dumfries

Prince Willian police today tell us they’ve made an arrest in the case of a carjacking that occurred prior to Halloween last year.

From a press release:

Carjacking | Robbery – Between January 2 and 3, 2018, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division made multiple arrests in an ongoing investigation into an alleged carjacking that occurred in the 17400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Dumfries (22026) on October 22, 2017.

The investigation revealed a suspect, identified as Hassan Majdi HAMMOUDE, made arrangements to rob an acquaintance, identified as a 31-year-old man, at a business in the above area. The accused solicited the assistance of two other men, identified as Bashir ASLAMI and Ahmad Riaz NOORY, for the robbery. During the incident, one of the suspects is alleged to have brandished a firearm. The victim’s money and vehicle were subsequently stolen. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the three men. All suspects have since been arrested.

Arrested between January 2 and 3:

Hassan Majdi HAMMOUDE, 23, of 501 N. Pegram St in Alexandria

Bashir ASLAMI, 27, of 9607 Laurance Kirk Pl in Bristow

Ahmad Riaz NOORY, 24, of 13013 Brierly Forest Ct in Manassa

All three men were charged with carjacking, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony