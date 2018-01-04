The new Prince William School Board Vice Chairman is a familiar face

Lilly Jessie, of the Occoquan District, will fill the role for a third consecutive year of vice chairman of the Prince William County School Board.

Her re-appointment comes after a failed attempt by Prince William County Coles District School Board rep Willie Deutsch to nominate Diane Raulston, of the Neabsco District to serve as vice chairman of the board. Raulston declined to accept the nomination.

Jessie last year filled in for Chairman Ryan Sawyers during a string of absences from regular school board meetings, something she points out in the video above.

You’re going to have to turn up your speakers to hear this audio as we were a bit too far away from Jessie to get great-quality sound.

Here’s a press release about her re-appointment from the school division: