News The new Prince William School Board Vice Chairman is a familiar face
Lilly Jessie, of the Occoquan District, will fill the role for a third consecutive year of vice chairman of the Prince William County School Board.
Her re-appointment comes after a failed attempt by Prince William County Coles District School Board rep Willie Deutsch to nominate Diane Raulston, of the Neabsco District to serve as vice chairman of the board. Raulston declined to accept the nomination.
Jessie last year filled in for Chairman Ryan Sawyers during a string of absences from regular school board meetings, something she points out in the video above.
You’re going to have to turn up your speakers to hear this audio as we were a bit too far away from Jessie to get great-quality sound.
Here’s a press release about her re-appointment from the school division:
Lillie G. Jessie, of the Occoquan District, was re-elected to a third term as vice chairman for 2018 at the School Board’s annual organizational meeting on January 3. Jessie first joined the School Board in 2012 and was reelected in November 2015.
The Board established the location of its regular School Board meetings at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas, Virginia, on the first and third Wednesdays of the months January through June and September through December. Closed session meetings will begin at 6 p.m., and public meetings convene at 7 p.m. Dates may be adjusted to better accommodate winter and spring break calendars.
The current School Board will serve through December 31, 2019. Biographical information and contact information for all Board members are on the School Board’s web page.
