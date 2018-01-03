News Snow, then bitter cold in the forecast
There’s a chance we could see at least an inch of snow overnight.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow
accumulations of around one inch are expected.
* WHERE…The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central and northern Maryland and central and northern Virginia.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Very cold conditions mean that snow will quickly stick on roads and sidewalks…making the Thursday
morning commute dangerous. Plan ahead and allow extra time to get to your destination if traveling late Wednesday night or
Thursday. Bitterly cold conditions will follow for late Thursday through the weekend causing snow to remain on untreated surfaces.
From an email:
Virginia Department of Transportation and contract crews will mobilize late Wednesday night to treat roads for snow forecasted to arrive before Thursday morning’s rush hour. A second week of frigid temperatures continues to turn falling precipitation into slick road conditions. Small amounts of snow falling on below-freezing roads can easily melt from the friction of vehicle tires and then quickly refreeze into a layer of ice.
Once fully mobilized, please watch for crews as they stage along roads ahead of time. Crews will treat roads with salt and sand as needed once snow begins to fall overnight Wednesday and will remain on duty until road conditions improve. Please give treatments trucks room to work, as they are very heavy and drive slowly.
Drivers are asked to:
-
Stay tuned to weather (see National Weather Service forecast).
-
If conditions are icy, avoid or delay trips for safety. Otherwise, allow plenty of extra time and reduce speeds significantly.
-
Assume any pavement may be slick. Crews are unable to plow a light coating, and even previously treated roads become slick quickly with low pavement and air temperatures.
-
Take it slow on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and other known trouble spots.
-
Ensure gas tanks and wiper fluid tanks are full.
