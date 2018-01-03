News Are you missing me?
From the Stafford County Animal Shelter:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Are you missing me ?
Earlier today we picked up a 13 year old ( or older) female shepherd mix . She has a few growths on her read end , and blind . She was found wandering near Kincaid Lane . If you recognize this old gal , please call the Shelter at 540-658-7387
Are you missing me? Found off Brooke Crest Lane. If yours please call the shelter at (540)658-7387.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off
Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
December 26, 2017 Comments off
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off