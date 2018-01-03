From the Stafford County Animal Shelter:

Are you missing me ?

Earlier today we picked up a 13 year old ( or older) female shepherd mix . She has a few growths on her read end , and blind . She was found wandering near Kincaid Lane . If you recognize this old gal , please call the Shelter at 540-658-7387

Are you missing me? Found off Brooke Crest Lane. If yours please call the shelter at (540)658-7387.