Menu
Woodbridge
26°
Snow Shower
Feels like: 16°F
Wind: 11mph NNW
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Winter weather delays and closings information for Jan. 4, 2018
For a Better Commute. For a Better Stafford County.

News
Are you missing me?

by Potomac Local on January 3, 2018 at 4:22 pm Leave a Comment

From the Stafford County Animal Shelter:

Are you missing me ?

Earlier today we picked up a 13 year old ( or older) female shepherd mix . She has a few growths on her read end , and blind . She was found wandering near Kincaid Lane . If you recognize this old gal , please call the Shelter at 540-658-7387

Are you missing me? Found off Brooke Crest Lane. If yours please call the shelter at (540)658-7387.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Stafford
A word from our sponsors...