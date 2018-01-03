A breakdown of when the games begin

While we don’t yet know which bobblehead dolls will be passed out to fans this year by the Potomac Nationals, we at least know when they’re going take the field.

From the team:

The Potomac Nationals are excited to complement their recently released promotional schedule with the announcement of game times for all 70 games scheduled for Pfitzner Stadium over the course of the 2018 season.

Mondays:

5/28-1:05pm (Memorial Day)

7/16-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)

All other Monday games begin at 7:05pm

Tuesdays:

All Tuesday games begin at 7:05pm

Wednesdays:

4/11-10:35am (Prince William County Public Schools Middle School Day)

7/4-6:35pm (Independence Day Celebration with Food, Fireworks, & Fun)

All other Wednesday games begin at 7:05pm

Thursdays:

8/9-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)

8/16-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)

All other Thursday games begin at 7:05pm

Fridays:

All Friday games begin at 7:05pm

Saturdays:

All Saturday games begin at 6:35pm

Sundays:

All Sunday games begin at 1:05pm

P-Nats’ 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.