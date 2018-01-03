News A breakdown of when the games begin
While we don’t yet know which bobblehead dolls will be passed out to fans this year by the Potomac Nationals, we at least know when they’re going take the field.
From the team:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The Potomac Nationals are excited to complement their recently released promotional schedule with the announcement of game times for all 70 games scheduled for Pfitzner Stadium over the course of the 2018 season.
Mondays:
5/28-1:05pm (Memorial Day)
7/16-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)
All other Monday games begin at 7:05pm
Tuesdays:
All Tuesday games begin at 7:05pm
Wednesdays:
4/11-10:35am (Prince William County Public Schools Middle School Day)
7/4-6:35pm (Independence Day Celebration with Food, Fireworks, & Fun)
All other Wednesday games begin at 7:05pm
Thursdays:
8/9-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)
8/16-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)
All other Thursday games begin at 7:05pm
Fridays:
All Friday games begin at 7:05pm
Saturdays:
All Saturday games begin at 6:35pm
Sundays:
All Sunday games begin at 1:05pm
P-Nats’ 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off
Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
December 26, 2017 Comments off
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off