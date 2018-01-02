Weather video: Ice on the Occoquan

With sunny skies and a temperature of 24 degrees when we shot this, there is ice on the Occoquan River. You could hear it cracking and breaking while standing on the shoreline at Belmont Bay.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a slight wind and a lot of about 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will see partly sunny skies, a bit warmer at 32 degrees. Some snow is expected Wednesday after 8 p.m. Snow chances stay with us through noon on Thursday.

No winter weather watches or advisories have been posted at this point by the weather service.