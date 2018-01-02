Menu
Woodbridge
State police talk down suicidal man at Fredericksburg rest stop

by Potomac Local on January 2, 2018 at 8:42 pm Leave a Comment

A portion of Interstate 95 at Fredericksburg was closed briefly Tuesday just before 7 p.m. 

From Virginia State Police: 

As a trooper was conducting a routine Rest Area Safety Check, a vehicle in the parking lot caught his attention. He approached the vehicle to make certain everything was okay when he discovered the male, adult driver threatening suicide with a firearm. Additional state police resources responded to the scene. One of our troopers specially-trained in Crisis Intervention was able to talk the male subject into surrendering his weapon. The incident was safely resolved and the Rest Area cleared.

The highway was reopened to traffic at 7:05 p.m. 

From VDOT: 

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound have re-opened in the vicinity of the Rappahannock River Bridge. Motorists should expect southbound travel delays as congestion clears the scene. Approximately 7 miles of congestion is reported.

