State police talk down suicidal man at Fredericksburg rest stop

A portion of Interstate 95 at Fredericksburg was closed briefly Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

From Virginia State Police:

As a trooper was conducting a routine Rest Area Safety Check, a vehicle in the parking lot caught his attention. He approached the vehicle to make certain everything was okay when he discovered the male, adult driver threatening suicide with a firearm. Additional state police resources responded to the scene. One of our troopers specially-trained in Crisis Intervention was able to talk the male subject into surrendering his weapon. The incident was safely resolved and the Rest Area cleared.