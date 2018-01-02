News Rescue crews pull dog from icy Lake Montclair
Fletcher, a one-year-old Labrador Retriever, took a walk today on a frozen Lake Montclair and fell in.
The dog was pulled from the water by the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department which used a boat to brave the cold water to pull the dog to safety about 3 p.m.
Fletcher, reunited with his owners, is doing fine. He’s dry, jumping, playing, sniffing, and now chewing on his bone.
His owner tells us this is the first time the dog has seen ice form on the lake behind their home on Fishermans Cove in Montclair. Normally, they let Fletcher out in the backyard to do his business and he doesn’t go into the lake.
Rescue crews found Fletcher in the ice about 20 feet from shore. The broke the ice and pulled the dog to safety.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off
Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
December 26, 2017 Comments off
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off
At Chick-fil-A Bristow, the best gifts don’t fit under the tree
December 19, 2017 Comments off