Rescue crews pull dog from icy Lake Montclair

Fletcher, a one-year-old Labrador Retriever, took a walk today on a frozen Lake Montclair and fell in.

The dog was pulled from the water by the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department which used a boat to brave the cold water to pull the dog to safety about 3 p.m.

Fletcher, reunited with his owners, is doing fine. He’s dry, jumping, playing, sniffing, and now chewing on his bone.

His owner tells us this is the first time the dog has seen ice form on the lake behind their home on Fishermans Cove in Montclair. Normally, they let Fletcher out in the backyard to do his business and he doesn’t go into the lake.

Rescue crews found Fletcher in the ice about 20 feet from shore. The broke the ice and pulled the dog to safety.