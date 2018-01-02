Menu
Woodbridge
11°
Clear
Feels like: 11°F
Wind: 1mph NW
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 30.38"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

News
Rescue crews pull dog from icy Lake Montclair

by Potomac Local on January 2, 2018 at 3:33 pm Leave a Comment

Fletcher, a one-year-old Labrador Retriever, took a walk today on a frozen Lake Montclair and fell in. 

The dog was pulled from the water by the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department which used a boat to brave the cold water to pull the dog to safety about 3 p.m. 

Fletcher, reunited with his owners, is doing fine. He’s dry, jumping, playing, sniffing, and now chewing on his bone. 

His owner tells us this is the first time the dog has seen ice form on the lake behind their home on Fishermans Cove in Montclair. Normally, they let Fletcher out in the backyard to do his business and he doesn’t go into the lake. 

Rescue crews found Fletcher in the ice about 20 feet from shore. The broke the ice and pulled the dog to safety. 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Prince William
A word from our sponsors...