News ‘At one point, the female accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice to the upper body’
From police:
Malicious Wounding – On December 27 at 7:00PM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred in the area of Stagestone Way and Adler Ln in Manassas (20109) earlier that evening at approximately 6:20PM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old female, and a male acquaintance were involved in an altercation with the two accused suspects. During the encounter, the male suspect struck the victim multiple times with a baseball bat. At one point, the female accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice to the upper body. The male acquaintance was not injured. The parties eventually separated and the victim sought treatment at an area hospital where police were contacted. Following the investigation, both accused suspects, identified as William Alan GATES and Susan Elizabeth FINZEL, were arrested.
Arrested on December 28:
Susan Elizabeth FINZEL, 26, of 9130 Estates Pond Ct in Manassas
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: February 8, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
William Alan GATES, 19, 14368 Fallsmere Ct in Gainesville
Charged with assault & battery
Court Date: February 8, 2018 | Bond: $3,500 secured
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Say ‘Bristow’ to get Wednesday’s mystery breakfast item (details)
January 1, 2018 Comments off
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off
Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
December 26, 2017 Comments off
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off
At Chick-fil-A Bristow, the best gifts don’t fit under the tree
December 19, 2017 Comments off