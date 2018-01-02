From police:

Malicious Wounding – On December 27 at 7:00PM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred in the area of Stagestone Way and Adler Ln in Manassas (20109) earlier that evening at approximately 6:20PM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old female, and a male acquaintance were involved in an altercation with the two accused suspects. During the encounter, the male suspect struck the victim multiple times with a baseball bat. At one point, the female accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice to the upper body. The male acquaintance was not injured. The parties eventually separated and the victim sought treatment at an area hospital where police were contacted. Following the investigation, both accused suspects, identified as William Alan GATES and Susan Elizabeth FINZEL, were arrested.

Arrested on December 28:

Susan Elizabeth FINZEL, 26, of 9130 Estates Pond Ct in Manassas

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: February 8, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

William Alan GATES, 19, 14368 Fallsmere Ct in Gainesville

Charged with assault & battery

Court Date: February 8, 2018 | Bond: $3,500 secured