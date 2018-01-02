After little rain, population growth, do we have enough water?

Dear, Potomac Local:

“I’ve been wondering, given the lack of rain for some time and the considerable population growth, is the water supply for this area adequate? If so, why?”

After we saw this question in our news[at]potomaclocal.com email, we checked with the Prince William County Service Authority, the largest provider of water to homes and businesses in the county:

The Prince William County Service Authority purchases water from Fairfax Water and the City of Manassas. Here are their responses to your reader’s question regarding water supply.