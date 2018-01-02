Dress like Elvis, eat free at Chuys

Got a hunk of burning love for some Tex Mex food? If so, get ready to eat for free on Monday.

There’s a catch, of course:

Chuy’s is hosting their annual Elvis Birthday Bash. On Monday, January 8th the Tex-Mex restaurant will celebrate the 83rd birthday of Elvis Presley with food and drink specials at all Chuy’s locations.

Come to the restaurant dressed as Elvis (or his better half Priscilla) to get a free entrée of your choice. Also to commemorate The King’s 83rd Birthday Chuy’s will offer all customers $1 off their Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken and the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo. Frozen Blue Hawaiians and limited edition Elvis t-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Event History: When Chuy’s first opened in 1982 on Barton Springs Road in Austin, TX there was little money for restaurant décor. Chuy’s founders hit the streets with $20 in search of something to put on the walls. The over-sized velvet painting of Elvis they returned with changed the course of Chuy’s history forever. Soon, customers were donating their own memorabilia and Elvis was officially named the Patron Saint of Chuy’s. Chuy’s has been constructing shrines in his honor and celebrating his birthday ever since. Join Chuy’s as they ring in The King’s 83rd birthday this year with lots of fun and fanfare, and remember – at Chuy’s, Elvis has never left the building.