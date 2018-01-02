News Crashed vehicle found after carjacking
From police:
Carjacking – On January 1 at 7:45AM, officers responded to investigate an alleged carjacking that was reported to have occurred in the area of Dale Blvd between Kerrydale Rd and Hillendale Dr in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that morning at approximately 2:00AM. The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he was stopped a traffic light in the above area when an unknown man approached his vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. The suspect then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and assaulted him before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle. While investigating the incident, another officer was dispatched to the area of Dale Blvd and Hoadly Rd to investigate a single vehicle crash. The vehicle involved in the crash was not occupied and was determined to be the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not able to describe the suspect. No injuries were reported.
