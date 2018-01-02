News Bullet holes in home, shell casings found in Haymarket area
From police:
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On January 1 at 8:53AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4500 block of Dodds Mill Dr in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that two bullet holes were discovered near the front porch area of the residence. A bullet fragment was also located on the floor inside the home. The homeowner believed the incident took place sometime after midnight when a noise was heard outside. Police were not contacted at that time. Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway near the homeowner’s residence. During the investigation, officers learned of a large party that occurred at a neighboring home the night prior. Upon contact at that residence, officers further discovered a round was fired in the home during the gathering. No injuries were reported and no suspect was identified.
And, in Dale City:
Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On December 31 at 11:39PM, officers responded to the Sheetz located at 4021 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The caller reported to police that an unknown man fired several rounds in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings. The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white or light-color sedan. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Suspect Description:
Black male, unknown age, 5’7”, 160lbs with a thin build, medium complexion, black hair and mustache
Last seen wearing a San Francisco 49rs hat, a green jacket with an orange liner, dark pants and black gloves
