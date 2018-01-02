Menu
Woodbridge
24°
Sunny
Feels like: 16°F
Wind: 7mph W
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 30.51"Hg
UV index: 2
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

News
Boundary-change public hearing for Neabsco Elementary School

by Potomac Local on January 2, 2018 at 12:04 pm Leave a Comment

We’re hearing about a new plan to shift students away from the overcrowded Neabsco Elementary School in Dale City. 

A new plan would move students from Neabsco Elementary School to Montclair and Wilson elementary schools. 

Wilson would pick up 118 new students under the plan. A website shows the streets in the attendance areas of those affected, showing which streets would have students relocate from Montclair and Neabsco.

From Prince William County Public Schools: 

The School Board is scheduled to receive recommendations, known as “Plan 6,” for adjusting attendance areas for Montclair, Neabsco, and Wilson Elementary Schools at its meeting on Wednesday, January 3. A boundary planning committee that met during the 2016-17 school year proposed Plan 6 following several meetings. The attendance area changes are expected to alleviate overcrowding at Neabsco Elementary School, which currently has 12 portable classrooms, and better balance student enrollment.

A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. in the School Board meeting room of the Kelly Leadership Center. The Board is scheduled to act on the proposed Plan 6 during its regular public meeting that will follow the public hearing.

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Dale City Local, Schools
A word from our sponsors...