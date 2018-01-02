Boundary-change public hearing for Neabsco Elementary School

We’re hearing about a new plan to shift students away from the overcrowded Neabsco Elementary School in Dale City.

A new plan would move students from Neabsco Elementary School to Montclair and Wilson elementary schools.

Wilson would pick up 118 new students under the plan. A website shows the streets in the attendance areas of those affected, showing which streets would have students relocate from Montclair and Neabsco.

From Prince William County Public Schools: