News SFMC Community Association Management relocates HQ to Innovation Park
SFMC Community Association Management has a new home in Innovation at Prince William.
The firm which contracts with property owners associations around the region relocated its headquarters to 9464 Innovation Drive in Prince William County.
At 12,000 square feet, the new space is more than triple the size of the company’s former location at 12084 Cadet Court in Gainesville.
Representatives from Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Economic Development Department, Prince William Chamber of Commerce and Innovation Business Owners’ Association were on hand to assist with the ribbon cutting. Zandra’s Taqueria catered the event for business leaders, friends, and family.
Jeff Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development said, “SFMC is another quality growing company that calls Prince William County home. We are very excited that they chose to continue to grow in Prince William County by establishing their new headquarters in Innovation Park.”
After the official cutting of the ribbon, there was an Open House celebration with more than 150 guests in the new headquarters location.
The firm helps community associations with dues collection, architecture reviews, and facilities management. A company spokeswoman tells us SFMC continues to expand its customer in Loudoun County.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
