Menu
Woodbridge
14°
Clear
Feels like: 4°F
Wind: 6mph NW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 30.55"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Stafford County.

News
$1 Million New Year’s winning Virginia Lottery ticket sold at Weis Markets

by Potomac Local on January 1, 2018 at 2:05 pm Leave a Comment

First on Potomac Local

From an email: 

The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #054602 (bought at Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road, Stafford)

Ticket #078410 (bought at Speedy Mart, 514-B Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford)

Ticket #332284 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1900 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach)

 

Five tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #028288 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3908 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #090869 (bought at Kroger, 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville)

Ticket #302951 (bought at On The Run, 6690 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway)

Ticket #333975 (bought at Food Lion, 720 South Kings Street, Leesburg)

Ticket #368194 (bought at Sav-U-Time of South Hill, 920 East Atlantic Street, South Hill)

Another 500 tickets each win $500.  Those numbers are now posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Stafford
A word from our sponsors...