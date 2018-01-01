News $1 Million New Year’s winning Virginia Lottery ticket sold at Weis Markets
The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?
The $1 million winners are:
Ticket #054602 (bought at Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road, Stafford)
Ticket #078410 (bought at Speedy Mart, 514-B Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford)
Ticket #332284 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1900 Diamond Springs Road, Virginia Beach)
Five tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:
Ticket #028288 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3908 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach)
Ticket #090869 (bought at Kroger, 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville)
Ticket #302951 (bought at On The Run, 6690 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway)
Ticket #333975 (bought at Food Lion, 720 South Kings Street, Leesburg)
Ticket #368194 (bought at Sav-U-Time of South Hill, 920 East Atlantic Street, South Hill)
Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are now posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.
