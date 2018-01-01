Ferry update expected this week

First on Potomac Local

An update on the fast ferry service proposed by Woodbridge District Supervisor Frank Principi is expected this week.

The update is scheduled to be given at Thursday’s meeting of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Commissioner’s Board meeting at 7 p.m., at the OmniRide headquarters in Woodbridge.

There was very little advanced information about this ferry briefing including in the standard Board information package distributed prior to the meeting. A handout is expected to be distributed at Thursday’s meeting.

Principi in September held a special meeting to discuss the proposed ferry that could operate between Woodbridge and Washington, D.C.

Some of the challenges facing any future ferry boat service operating on the Potomac River would be debris floating in the water, slower speed limits that govern boat wake, icy conditions during winter, funding the construction of boat slips where passengers could board the boat, as well as be working to convince people to take the ferry instead of driving, slugging, or taking other forms of mass transit.

Principi, who serves as the PRTC Board of Commissioners Chairman in addition to his duties on the Board of Supervisors, has long talked about launching a commuter ferry service from Woodbridge to Washington. Other routes could possibly ferry workers across the Potomac River from Virginia to Maryland.

Renewed talk of the ferry comes PRTC is in the midst of a rebranding effort to get people to think of the agency of more than a commuter bus company, but as more of a transit leader in the region, such as Washington’s Metro system.