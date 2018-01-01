News Ceres Nanosciences first to graduate Prince William Science Accelerator
A new year brings the first graduate of the Science Accelerator, Ceres Nanosciences.
The firm has developed a test for infectious diseases, and for Lyme Disease called Nanortrap.
From a press release:
As part of this expansion, Ceres is graduating from the Prince William Science Accelerator and moving into 9,100 square feet of renovated commercial wet lab and office space at 9460 Innovation Drive, Manassas, Virginia. This space is being configured to meet the requirements for commercial-scale production of Nanotrap® particles within a quality-controlled manufacturing facility. Additionally, Ceres is outfitting a portion of the space to house one or more life-sciences industry collaborators with the goal of attracting more emerging biotechnology companies into the growing life sciences community at Innovation Park in Prince William County.
Prince William County Economic Development Director Jeffery Kaczmarek tells us:
- The space Ceres is leaving will be occupied by other tenant companies plus some new tenants
- No other Science Accelerator tenants have yet moved into commercial wet lab space (partly because there is none in the immediate area) but we expect that to happen in 2019
- We are exploring a variety of options to have additional commercial wet lab space available in 2019
The science accelerator offers between 440 and 1,141 square feet of wet lab space and is located at Innovation Park just outside Manassas.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
