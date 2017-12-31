Menu
Woodbridge
News
New Years Eve will be so cold, frostbite possible

by Potomac Local on December 31, 2017 at 12:51 pm Leave a Comment

Headed outside for New Years Eve celebrations? While the cold weather has prompted the cancelation of some, revelers still headed outdoors should be careful to limit the time they spend outside tonight.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory starting at 9 p.m. It will feel like zero to 10 degrees, and it won’t take long for frostbite to set in,

From the weather service: 

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 10 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern and central Virginia and central and southern Maryland including Baltimore and Washington DC.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

 

