New Years Eve will be so cold, frostbite possible

Wind chill advisories in effect starting 9PM this evening (and remain in effect in the western mountains and portions of the Virginia Blue Ridge). Map shows wind chills at midnight this New Year’s Eve. Wind chills drop below zero everywhere overnight. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/IOnWTD1J9M — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 31, 2017

Headed outside for New Years Eve celebrations? While the cold weather has prompted the cancelation of some, revelers still headed outdoors should be careful to limit the time they spend outside tonight.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory starting at 9 p.m. It will feel like zero to 10 degrees, and it won’t take long for frostbite to set in,

From the weather service: