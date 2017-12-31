News New Years Eve will be so cold, frostbite possible
Wind chill advisories in effect starting 9PM this evening (and remain in effect in the western mountains and portions of the Virginia Blue Ridge). Map shows wind chills at midnight this New Year’s Eve. Wind chills drop below zero everywhere overnight. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/IOnWTD1J9M
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 31, 2017
Headed outside for New Years Eve celebrations? While the cold weather has prompted the cancelation of some, revelers still headed outdoors should be careful to limit the time they spend outside tonight.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory starting at 9 p.m. It will feel like zero to 10 degrees, and it won’t take long for frostbite to set in,
From the weather service:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 10 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern and central Virginia and central and southern Maryland including Baltimore and Washington DC.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The top 10 photos of 2017 taken at ‘The Edge’
December 31, 2017 Comments off
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off
Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
December 26, 2017 Comments off
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off
At Chick-fil-A Bristow, the best gifts don’t fit under the tree
December 19, 2017 Comments off
Home Instead’s survival guide to awkward holiday conversations
December 18, 2017 Comments off