News Happy New Year!
Happy New Year! We hope 2018 brings you peace and prosperity, and we’re glad you make Potomac Local a part of your daily local news routine.
In case you missed it, here’s a look back at the most-read posts on Potomac Local in 2017.
And, for a trip down memory lane, here are links to the most-read posts on this site broken out by year. It dates back to when we started Potomac Local in 2o10.
2016: Prince William police officer killed the first day on the job
2015: The year of the brewpub
2014: K-Mart closing, road rage stabbing
2013: Shooting on Quantico base gains national attention
2012: The great derecho blows through, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center to alter the landscape
2011: Wild weather: wildfires, neighborhood landslide, tropical storm flooding
2010: Shooter takes aim at Marine Corps museum
