For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

News
Happy New Year!

by Potomac Local on December 31, 2017 at 12:39 pm Leave a Comment

Happy New Year! We hope 2018 brings you peace and prosperity, and we’re glad you make Potomac Local a part of your daily local news routine. 

In case you missed it, here’s a look back at the most-read posts on Potomac Local in 2017. 

And, for a trip down memory lane, here are links to the most-read posts on this site broken out by year. It dates back to when we started Potomac Local in 2o10.

2016: Prince William police officer killed the first day on the job

2015: The year of the brewpub

2014: K-Mart closing, road rage stabbing 

2013: Shooting on Quantico base gains national attention 

2012: The great derecho blows through, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center to alter the landscape

2011: Wild weather: wildfires, neighborhood landslide, tropical storm flooding

2010: Shooter takes aim at Marine Corps museum 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Manassas Local, Stafford, Woodbridge Local, Prince William,
