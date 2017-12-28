Menu
Woodbridge
14°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 14°F
Wind: 2mph NW
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 30.49"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Updated: Woman found dead inside Stafford apartment prior to police shooting on I-95
For a Better Commute. For a Better Stafford County.

News
Tractor trailer snarls traffic on Poplar Road

by Potomac Local on December 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm Leave a Comment

A tractor-trailer ran off the road Thursday at the intersection of Poplar and Kellogg Mill roads in Stafford County. 

A sheriff’s deputy was called to direct traffic about 1 p.m. 

A crew from the Virginia Department of Transportation was also on scene.

Traffic on the two-lane Poplar Road was snarled due to the incident. A portion of the roadway was coosed.

Northbound drivers were being diverted onto Kellogg Mill Road 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Stafford
A word from our sponsors...