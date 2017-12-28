Tractor trailer snarls traffic on Poplar Road

A tractor-trailer ran off the road Thursday at the intersection of Poplar and Kellogg Mill roads in Stafford County.

A sheriff’s deputy was called to direct traffic about 1 p.m.

A crew from the Virginia Department of Transportation was also on scene.

Traffic on the two-lane Poplar Road was snarled due to the incident. A portion of the roadway was coosed.

Northbound drivers were being diverted onto Kellogg Mill Road