News Tractor trailer snarls traffic on Poplar Road
A tractor-trailer ran off the road Thursday at the intersection of Poplar and Kellogg Mill roads in Stafford County.
A sheriff’s deputy was called to direct traffic about 1 p.m.
A crew from the Virginia Department of Transportation was also on scene.
Traffic on the two-lane Poplar Road was snarled due to the incident. A portion of the roadway was coosed.
Northbound drivers were being diverted onto Kellogg Mill RoadSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The countdown to 2018 is officially on
December 26, 2017 Comments off
Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
December 26, 2017 Comments off
From chronic pain to gain: ‘Becky has already lost 92 pounds and dropped more than three sizes’
December 21, 2017 Comments off
At Chick-fil-A Bristow, the best gifts don’t fit under the tree
December 19, 2017 Comments off
Home Instead’s survival guide to awkward holiday conversations
December 18, 2017 Comments off
New office space open at 8700 Centreville Road
December 16, 2017 Comments off