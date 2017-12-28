News Pedestrian stuck and killed while trying to cross Hoadly Road
From police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On December 28 at 6:55AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Hoadly Rd near Galveston Ct in Manassas (20112) to investigate a pedestrian involved crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Hoadly when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian, identified as an adult woman, who was attempting to cross Hoadly Rd between Galveston Ct and Apollo Dr. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries from the collision. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene. At the time of the collision, the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk. No charges have been placed at this time. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as a 31-year-old woman of Woodbridge
The pedestrian was identified as Juanita Nettina MENEFEE, 52, of Woodbridge
