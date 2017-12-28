News Updated: Woman found dead inside Stafford apartment prior to police shooting on I-95
From a press release:
At 11:31 a.m., Thursday (Dec. 28), Virginia State Police received a Be On the Look Out bulletin for an SUV that was possibly related to an ongoing criminal investigation in Stafford County. A state trooper spotted the suspect vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 near the 137 mile marker and, with the assistance of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy, attempted a traffic stop.
As the State Trooper and Stafford County Deputy activated their emergency lights to initiate the traffic stop, the SUV pulled off to the shoulder near the 138 mile marker in Stafford County. The driver of the SUV got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the trooper and deputy – striking the trooper’s windshield. Then the driver jumped back into the SUV and fled northbound on I-95. The suspect vehicle crashed and overturned near the 142 mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County.
The driver of the suspect vehicle is being flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
No law enforcement or other motorists were injured in the shooting or pursuit. No law enforcement fired their weapons during the course of the incident.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
From VDOT:
Update: I-95 northbound remains closed. Traffic detoured at Exit 140/Courthouse Road to Route 1 northbound. Expect major delays on Interstate 95 northbound and Route 1 northbound.
Updated 7 p.m.
From Stafford sheriff’s office:
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic-related shooting on Thursday morning at England Run North Apartments that later led to a pursuit and motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 northbound.
At approximately 11:24 a.m., Stafford deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Heron Drive in the southern end of the county. Upon arrival, deputies observed a woman with three gunshot wounds to the chest. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies learned the adult male suspect had driven away in a black SUV.
Shortly after the Sheriff’s Office issued a Be On The Lookout bulletin, Virginia State Police Trooper Z.G. Torrance located the suspect’s vehicle heading northbound on Interstate 95. When he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fired multiple shots at the trooper. One bullet penetrated the windshield of the trooper’s vehicle, narrowly missing the trooper, and became lodged in the driver’s seat.
After Stafford Deputy Cody McCormick joined the pursuit, the suspect again leaned out of his window and fired his weapon. A bullet penetrated the windshield of the deputy’s vehicle and narrowly missed the deputy. The bullet was later found lodged in the driver’s side headrest.
Both the trooper and deputy escaped the incident uninjured, and neither fired their weapons at the suspect.
