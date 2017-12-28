Updated: Woman found dead inside Stafford apartment prior to police shooting on I-95

From a press release:

At 11:31 a.m., Thursday (Dec. 28), Virginia State Police received a Be On the Look Out bulletin for an SUV that was possibly related to an ongoing criminal investigation in Stafford County. A state trooper spotted the suspect vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 near the 137 mile marker and, with the assistance of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy, attempted a traffic stop.

As the State Trooper and Stafford County Deputy activated their emergency lights to initiate the traffic stop, the SUV pulled off to the shoulder near the 138 mile marker in Stafford County. The driver of the SUV got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the trooper and deputy – striking the trooper’s windshield. Then the driver jumped back into the SUV and fled northbound on I-95. The suspect vehicle crashed and overturned near the 142 mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is being flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No law enforcement or other motorists were injured in the shooting or pursuit. No law enforcement fired their weapons during the course of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.