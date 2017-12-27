Two arrested on child neglect charges

From Prince William police:

Felony Child Neglect – On December 22 at 5:17PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Yellow Lily Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a custody dispute. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the accused. After multiple attempts at the front door, officers located an unsecured door to the rear of the home. Officers entered the home after hearing a small child crying inside and getting no response from the accused who was believed to be inside. The accused was found inside the home asleep and intoxicated. Officers attempted to wake the accused several times. The accused was unable to keep her head up or eyes open. Due to her high level of intoxication, the accused was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The child, a 5-month-old baby girl, was not injured. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Andrea Jean LUCCA, was arrested. The child was released into the custody of a family member.

Arrested on December 22:

Andrea Jean LUCCA, 35, of the 7600 block of Yellow Lily Dr in Manassas

Charged with felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held on a $2,000 secured bond

Felony Child Neglect – On December 17 at 2:00AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13600 block of Charles Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed the accused was not properly caring for her child, a 3-month-old baby girl. The child was determined to have been left unattended by the accused on more than one occasion and unkempt and potentially unsafe living conditions. The investigation also revealed the accused may have been smoking marijuana in close proximity to the child. The victim was not injured. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sindi Mabel MARTINEZ MEJIA, was arrested. Child Protective Services responded to the scene and released the child into the custody of a caretaker.

Arrested on December 17:

Sindi Mabel MARTINEZ MEJIA, 23, of the 13600 block of Charles Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond