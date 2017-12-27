Serve Our Willing Warriors Executive Director steps down

Serve Our Willing Warriors Executive Director Jeffery Sapp announced today he will step down by the end of the year.

Sapp has served in the executive director role for one year. He told Potomac Local today his departure was a mutual decision between him and the charity’s board of directors.

Sapp sent this email detailing his resignation on Wednesday morning:

Having helped Serve Our Willing Warriors navigate challenges inherent to organization change. Having been part of aligning us for doing even better at supporting Wounded, Ill, or Injured Warriors and their families and caregivers. And having fulfilled the terms of my contract, I am stepping aside as Executive Director effective December 31, 2017. To promote continuity, Board Member Mark Shaaber has agreed to serve as Interim Executive Director. We’ve had an amazing year. It’s been an honor and a pleasure working with and learning from the Board of Directors, Advisory Board, staff, Volunteers, supporters, and others. Their–your–individual and collective spirit, generosity, and commitment to raising the bar of excellence and increasing mission success are the bedrock of our accomplishments.

Sapp said he achieved his major goal of breaking ground this month on the construction of three new homes to house wounded warriors at the charity’s Haymarket-area campus.

The charity’s board of directors followed Sapp’s email with this:

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SOWW, I would like to thank you for your contributions to SOWW. Duly noted is the incredible work you displayed with the recent Groundbreaking Ceremony of our new home with PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation. The success of this effort along with many others reflect great credits upon you and the passion you have for our warriors and their families.

Sapp said he plans to remain living in the area following his departure from the charity and work as a consultant and work on his motivational speaking business.