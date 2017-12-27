Recovered firearms stolen from Stafford and Prince William counties

From a press release:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday which led to the arrest of a wanted man and the recovery of stolen firearms.

On December 26, 2017, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 1 and Route 610. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Ishmeal McGriff, 20, was wanted out of Spotsylvania and Prince William Counties.

A subsequent search of the suspect and the vehicle revealed a substance consistent with marijuana and two firearms. Initially, McGriff said he purchased the firearms in Woodbridge, but later admitted to stealing them from unlocked motor vehicles in Stafford and Prince William Counties.

McGriff told deputies that he stole firearms and credit cards with Jaquon Bowles, 18, who was later taken into custody at his residence. Bowles was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond on charges of grand larceny, credit card theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit credit card fraud.

McGriff was also incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on no bond. He is charged with grand larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and receiving stolen goods.