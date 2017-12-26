Sponsored Post Sentara in step with the community, creates foot and ankle program
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is pleased to introduce the Foot & Ankle Program at Sentara.
The Program partners highly skilled physicians with state-of-the-art procedures, so patients will have a pathway to receive the right care for their foot and ankle health concerns, all while staying close to home for treatment.
The physicians which support the Foot & Ankle Program at Sentara perform a multitude of procedures, from ankle replacements and pediatric flat foot reconstructions to trailblazing minimally-invasive Subchondroplasty® Procedures which use stem cells and a liquid bone material to fill internal fractures and lesions. These high-tech procedures allow a shorter recovery which means less pain, fewer follow up appointments and less time away from work, ensuring patients can get back to their lives sooner.
“We’re really excited and honored to be working with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center to provide this level of care to patients,” says Dr. Vincent Bonini, Doctor of Podiatry Medicine, F.A.C.F.A.S.
Dr. Bonini is certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He and his team have been based in Prince William County for the last 25 years. While the group treats traditional aliments, the field of podiatry has grown.
“We’ve become a very specific subset of orthopedics, at this point. Our roots are in the bunions and hammer toes, but with the advent of newer technology, we’ve really branched out to all phases of orthopedics as it relates to foot and ankle,” explains Dr. Bonini.
Pain or injury in your foot or ankle can keep you from activities you enjoy. It may even be keeping you from simply walking. With 26 bones in each foot and 7 bones in each ankle, it can often be complicated to determine what is actually creating the pain. When conservative measures such as rest, anti-inflammatories or physical therapy are not offering relief, it’s probably time to see a specialist.
Whether it’s pain due to a chronic condition such as diabetes or arthritis, a congenital deformity, an overuse fracture, or an accidental/work related injury, our team will be able to connect you to the care you need, with both outpatient and inpatient services.
Dr. Bonini says foot and ankle discomfort and injuries shouldn’t keep you from activities you enjoy, “Don’t live with the pain, we can help right away.”
To be connected to the Foot & Ankle Program at Sentara or to find a podiatrist, call 1-800-SENTARA or search ‘Find a Provider’ at Sentara.com.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
