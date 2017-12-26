News Governor appoints locals to state advisory board
From a press release:
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced additional appointments to his Administration today. The appointees will join McAuliffe’s Administration focused on finding common ground with members of both parties on issues that will build a new Virginia economy and create more jobs across the Commonwealth.
Virginia Geographic Information Network Advisory Board
- Khushboo Bhatia of Haymarket, Associate, Grant Thornton LLP
- Doug Richmond* of Fredericksburg, Senior Manager, The Thrasher Group, Inc.
