Dumfries has its eye on a series of ‘nuisance’ homes facing possible demolition

The Dumfries Town Council will hold a series of public hearings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, to address buildings they have identified as unsafe or a nuisance to the community.

The identified buildings are located at:

17679 Main St, Dumfries

17685 Main St, Dumfries

17695 Main St, Dumfries

17703 Main St, Dumfries

17733 Main St, Dumfries

Here’s the full text of a posted public notice from the town:

The Town Council of the Town of Dumfries hereby gives notice of a public hearing in which Town Council will determine whether the residence located at 17733 Main St, Dumfries, Virginia (hereinafter the “Structure”) is a nuisance or a danger to the safety of the owner, the occupant or the public pursuant to Dumfries Town Code Sections 26-172 and 26-174.

The Town Council will conduct a public hearing prior to making a determination about the unsafe or hazardous conditions of a Structure pursuant to Dumfries Town Code 26-175. If after the public hearing Town Council determines that the Structure constitutes a nuisance or danger, Council plans to adopt an ordinance declaring the Structure to be a nuisance, and Council can order the removal, demolition, repair or securing of the Structure in question. See Dumfries Town Code 26-176.

If the owner fails to comply with Council’s Order, the Town is authorized to cause the Structure to be removed, repaired, or secured and cause any hazardous conditions at the property to be abated and charge the expense to the Owner. Pursuant to the Town Code §§ 26-177, 26-178, every charge assessed against the Owner, if unpaid, shall constitute a lien against the property of the Owner of the Structure and that lien shall rank on parity with liens for unpaid taxes and shall be enforceable in the same manner as provided in the Code of Virginia, Title 58.1, Chapter 39, Articles 3 and 4. The Town is also authorized to seek a civil penalty against the owner of up to $1,000.00.

All supporting material is available for public inspection at the Office of the Town Clerk at 17755 Main Street, Dumfries, Virginia 22026 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The public hearing is being held in a public facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on accessibility of the facility or needing to discuss accommodations of a disability should contact the Town Clerk at (703) 221-3400 or dhobgood@dumfriesva.gov during normal business hours.