News Merry Christmas
Before we head into the holidays, I wanted to take this moment to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas.
As you put the finishing touches on your holiday plans, pick up those last-minute presents venturing out to the shopping malls, starting at those red and green colors on the traffic map on your phone, I hope you plan to spend some time this weekend with people who are important to you.
There are many reasons for this season, but none better than the fellowship of family and friends to help you share in your Christmastide.
I know we’ll be watching a few of our favorite Christmas movies over the weekend, to include “It’s a Wonderful Life” and everyone’s favorite “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” (A bit of useless movie trivia — it’s the only Christmas movie I can think of that doesn’t take place on Christmas Day).
Whatever your holiday traditions, I hope you enjoy them with the ones you love.
We’ll be back on Tuesday, December 26, posting more news, if not before. Breakfast Links will return the following morning.
Merry Christmas,
Uriah Kiser
Publisher
Potomac Local
